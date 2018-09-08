Clemson holds off Texas A&M for critical road victory

Clemson’s 2018 recruiting class may very well go down as one of the best in school history, but it was the veterans, most notably senior quarterback Kelly Bryant, who stepped up Saturday night at Texas A&M.
Bryant was 12-for-17 passing for 205 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 54 yards and a score as Clemson held on for a 28-26 victory in front of more than 100,000 fans at Kyle Field.
“This is a game we can really grow from,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said afterward on the ESPN broadcast. “We’re thankful that we got the win. I’m proud of our guys.”
The Aggies put together a furious second-half rally, fighting back from a 28-13 deficit to come within a two-point conversion of sending the game to overtime in the final minute.
But senior Mark Fields intercepted Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond in the end zone to keep the Tigers ahead. Fellow senior Hunter Renfrow secured the victory by recovering the ensuing on-side kick.
“Neither team wanted to lose. I think you saw that tonight,” Swinney said. “Both teams fought incredibly hard. We were fortunate to come out on top, no doubt about it.”
Clemson passed what will likely be its toughest road test of the season with the victory while winning its fourth consecutive road game against an SEC opponent.
Bryant split time with freshman sensation Trevor Lawrence for most of the first three quarters and Lawrence was in the game for the first two possessions of the second half. But after back-to-back three-and-outs it was Bryant that was called upon during crunch time.
The former Wren star led Clemson on back-to-back touchdown drives in the third quarter to push the lead to 28-13. In the second half alone he was 7-for-9 passing for 121 yards. He added 63 yards on the ground.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Kelly Bryant had his back against the wall Saturday night as Trevor Lawrence started the second half and had an opportunity to grab control in the quarterback race. Instead, Bryant led the Tigers on back-to-back touchdown drives to keep Clemson ahead.
Play of the game: Clemson’s secondary was torched in the second half, allowing more than 300 passing yards, but it made the big play when it needed to on the two-point deciding two-point conversion. He tried to force a ball past a number of Tigers defenders, but Mark Fields hauled in the pass to end the game.
Stat of the game: 914. The two teams combined for 914 yards of offense.
OBSERVATIONS
Clemson’s defense has some work to do: The Tigers allowed 359 yards in the second half as the secondary looked lost.
Kelly Bryant deserves to start: The senior once again came up big in a big road game.
Trevor Lawrence will still be a factor: His first pass of the game was an absolute dime as he found Tee Higgins running down the left sideline for a 64-yard touchdown.
NEXT
Who: Clemson vs. Georgia Southern
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson
