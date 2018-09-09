NC State watching status of Hurricane Florence ahead of West Virginia game

N.C. State has lousy timing with lousy weather.

Hurricane Florence could hit the North Carolina coast on Saturday when the Wolfpack is scheduled to meet No. 14 West Virginia at Carter-Finley Stadium (3:30 p.m.).

It’s N.C. State’s biggest home game against a team outside the ACC since a Oct. 8, 2016 win over Notre Dame. Hurricane Matthew turned that game into a version of water polo. The field was covered with eight inches of water and a steady rain fell throughout the game.

N.C. State won 10-3 but only a fraction of the sellout crowd was able to get to the game and withstand the elements.

N.C. State associate athletic director Fred Demarest issued a statement on Sunday that the school will be “closely monitoring” Florence and will be in communication with West Virginia, the ACC and meteorologists.

Typically, if the visiting team and the game officials can safely travel to the game, the game goes on as scheduled. The ACC and its television partners made the decision in 2016 to play the game between Notre Dame and N.C. State as scheduled. North Carolina, Duke and Wake Forest also had home games on the same day and that was part of the decision to play the games despite the poor weather conditions.

UNC is set to host No. 18 Central Florida on Saturday. Duke is on the road while Wake Forest has a Thursday night home game.

If the weather prevents the N.C. State and West Virginia from playing on Saturday, it will be difficult to find a makeup date. N.C. State’s open date on the schedule is Oct. 13 and West Virginia’s is Oct. 20.