Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern (2-0) at No. 2 Clemson (2-0)
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson
TV: ESPN2
Line: Clemson by 34.5
Three storylines
1. This will mark the second time in the first three weeks that the Tigers will face a team that runs the option as the Tigers opened the season with a 48-7 victory against Furman. That number will run to three of the first four games when Clemson plays at Georgia Tech in Week 4.
2. Clemson’s defense will want to make amends for Saturday’s showing at Texas A&M when the Tigers allowed the Aggies to put up more than 500 yards of offense, including more than 400 passing yards. Brent Venables and Dabo Swinney both expressed displeasure with the unit after Saturday’s 28-26 victory.
3. Georgia Southern has already matched its win total from last season as the Eagles are 2-0 with wins against S.C. State and UMass under first-year head coach Chad Lunsford. Lunsford was named the interim coach in the middle of last year before earning the permanent job.
Three Georgia Southern players to watch
1. Former Newberry High star Shai Werts is back as Georgia Southern’s starting quarterback and is off to a strong start in 2018. Werts leads the Eagles in rushing with 246 yards and four touchdowns. He is also 11 of 16 passing for 183 yards and two scores.
2. Running back Wesley Fields led the Eagles in rushing a season ago. He has 173 yards and a touchdown in 2018 after finishing with 811 yards and five scores last year.
3. Cornerback Monquavion Brinson led Georgia Southern with five interceptions and 12 pass breakups last year. This year, he is Georgia Southern’s leading tackler through two games with 14 stops, including 12 solo tackles.
Comments