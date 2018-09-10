Kickoff time set for Clemson-Georgia Tech

Clemson will open ACC play on Saturday, Sept. 22 against Georgia Tech, and the game will kick off at 3:30 p.m., the ACC announced Monday.
The matchup between the Tigers and Yellow Jackets in Atlanta will be played on either ABC or ESPN.
Clemson has won the past three games against the Yellow Jackets and five of the past six.
Georgia Tech opened the season with a 41-0 win against Alcorn State before falling 49-38 at USF this past weekend.
The Tigers are 2-0 after opening the season with a 48-7 win against Furman and hanging on for a 28-26 win at Texas A&M Saturday.
