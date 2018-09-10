Hurricane Florence: Here’s the status of area college and prep football games this week

As Hurricane Florence approaches the Carolinas, schools and teams across the state continue to track the progress of the storm in order to make decisions on whether to cancel or reschedule upcoming games set to take place later this week.

Florence, a category four storm as of Monday, is expected to reach North Carolina on Thursday.

Many high schools in the area have already canceled or postponed football games and other athletic events, but local colleges including N.C. State, UNC, ECU and Duke have yet to make a decision on Saturday football games.

Here’s the latest on what games have been canceled, which have been postponed and which will go on as scheduled. We’ll continue to update this blog throughout the week.

N.C. State

No. 14 West Virginia at N.C. State



3:30 p.m., Saturday

NC State has yet to make a decision on whether or not it will play its home game against No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday, but according to coach Dave Doeren, the game is still on for now.





“We’re expecting to play and proceeding and planning like we will until somebody says we won’t,” Doeren said Monday in a press conference.

According to the school’s website, the university “is in regular communication with representatives of West Virginia Athletics, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), meteorologists, and regional emergency management services.”





N.C. State athletics spokesman Fred Demarest could not be reached for comment.

The Wolfpack has played in 18 home games impacted by hurricanes or tropical storms. N.C. State has gone 11-6-1 in those games, including the 10-6 win over against Notre Dame during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, according to an N.C. State press release.







UNC

No. 18 Central Florida at North Carolina



3:30 p.m. Saturday

Steve Kirschner, a UNC football spokesman, said university athletic officials had “nothing to announce” after meeting Monday to discuss plans for Hurricane Florence ahead of the Tar Heels’ home game against No. 18 Central Florida on Saturday.

Kirschner also referred people to the school’s website, which says “decisions will be based on the safety of the teams, officials, fans and others traveling to attend the game.”

The website also says the school will continue to meet each day to determine a plan of action on how to deal with the storm, consulting with state, local and campus authorities.

Duke

Duke at Baylor



Noon, Saturday

Duke plays at Baylor on Saturday, and no decision has been made yet regarding the team’s travel plans, according to the school.

East Carolina

ECU at Virginia Tech



12:20 p.m., Saturday

ECU football coach Scottie Montgomery said Monday that the school has been discussing the storm since last Saturday and that the university is monitoring the situation, according to a press release from the school. The Pirates are scheduled to play at No. 13 Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock posted on Twitter Monday: “Our staff & (obviously) many experts are monitoring weather situation in coordination w/ ACC, ECU & others. We may change this plan, but as of now, we will have an update re: game on Wednesday. Most likely nothing today or tomorrow.”

A final decision about the game has not yet been made.

Our staff & (obviously) many experts are monitoring weather situation in coordination w/ ACC, ECU & others. We may change this plan, but as of now, we will have an update re: game on Wednesday. Most likely nothing today or tomorrow. #staytuned. Thank you — Whit Babcock (@WhitBabcock) September 10, 2018

High school football

Several high school football games have been rescheduled or postponed, and more will likely change as the week goes on.

Here are the games that have been affected so far:

Rocky Mount @ Havelock: Will now be played on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Clayton @ Wilson Fike: Moved to Sept. 28

South Central @ Hertford County: Will now be played on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Garner @ Leesville Road: Will now be played on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Southern Durham @ Wakefield: Will now be played on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Franklinton @ J.H. Rose: Will now be played on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Southern Nash @ Wake Forest: Moved to Sept. 27

Enloe @ Knightdale: Will now be played on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Green Hope @ Sanderson: Will now be played on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Ayden-Grifton @ North Pitt: Will now be played on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Broughton @ Rolesville - Will now be played on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Cary @ Holly Springs: Will now be played on Wednesday at 7 p.m.