Duke’s Cutcliffe on leaving early for Baylor: ‘We just said ‘Omaha,’ and got the plane here on Thursday’

Duke coach David Cutcliffe discusses his team's early departure on Thursday to get to Waco for Saturday's game with Baylor.
By
NC State’s Tanner Ingle makes a big stop

ACC

NC State’s Tanner Ingle makes a big stop

Watch a time-lapse as, on fourth and one, NC State's Tanner Ingle makes a big hit on Georgia State's Penny Hart, for a loss of six yards, during the Wolfpack's victory at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service