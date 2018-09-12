Kickoff time changed for Clemson-Georgia Southern football game

The Clemson-Georgia Southern football game scheduled for Saturday at Clemson will be played but with a different start time.
The game will now kick off at noon, Clemson University announced Wednesday afternoon.
The game was originally scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. before Hurricane Florence forced the start time to be changed.
“In response to the potential effects of Hurricane Florence, kickoff for the Clemson vs. Georgia Southern game on Saturday has been moved up from 3:30 p.m. to noon,” Clemson said in a statement.
The statement went on to say that, “Clemson University officials continue to work with emergency management personnel, the ACC Office and Georgia Southern officials this week in preparation for Hurricane Florence and how it may alter operations for the game on Saturday. As the storm continues to be monitored, additional updates will be distributed by the athletic department.”
Fans are encouraged to arrive early and expect delays in gameday traffic and parking. TV details will be released at a later date.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said on the ACC teleconference earlier Wednesday that the Tigers will be ready no matter when the game is played.
“If the game time changes then we have a plan in place for all game times,” Swinney said. “That’s something that we do every week. So we just kind of switch our itinerary a little bit.”
