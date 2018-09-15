In his first career start, Duke QB Quentin Harris overcomes slow start to beat Baylor

Due to Hurricane Florence, Duke traveled to Texas a day earlier than it normally would have for a road trip.
The Blue Devils must have used that extra time wisely, as they looked well-prepared and right at home.
Duke dominated in the trenches, and new quarterback Quentin Harris passed for three touchdowns in his first career start as the Blue Devils dumped Baylor, 40-27, on Saturday at McLane Stadium.
When three-year starter Daniel Jones went down with a broken collar-bone injury last week, there were questions about how the Blue Devil offense would perform with Harris at the helm. But the redshirt junior answered, overcoming a slow start to eventually find a rhythm, sparking Duke (3-0) to a big 23-0 halftime lead. He completed 12 of 30 for 174 yards and three TD tosses for the game.
Not bad for a guy who had thrown just 15 career passes -- and for one touchdown -- in his three years at Duke coming into the game.
With its offense slow to get going, Duke’s ever-active defense helped set up the Blue Devils’ first score of the game. Cornerback Josh Blackwell ripped away the ball from Baylor running back John Lovett on the Bears’ second possession of the game, and Duke recovered the fumble at the BU 34. Moments later, Duke caught Baylor off-guard with a perfectly-called draw play on third down, as Deon Jackson slipped loose for a 31-yard touchdown run.
As the half progressed, Harris grew more comfortable. He pump-faked and fooled the Baylor defense, then found senior wide receiver T.J. Rahming wide open streaking down the sideline for a 28-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. Later in the half, he lofted another sideline pass that redshirt senior wide receiver Johnathan Lloyd snagged while a pair of Baylor defenders collided, allowing the receiver to streak downfield for a 66-yard score.
After a listless first-half effort that included five dropped passes, the Bears (2-1) rallied to within 23-13 with 6:39 left in the third quarter after junior running back JaMycal Hasty scored on a 33-yard return of a block of a Duke punt. But Duke had an answer. The Blue Devils responded with a 75-yard scoring drive, capped off by a 7-yard TD toss from Harris to Rahming.
That score made it 30-13, Duke, with 2:47 left in the third. Baylor made one last flurry when former N.C. State QB Jalan McClendon hooked up with freshman wide receiver Tyquan Thornton on a 25-yard scoring strike with 9:44 to go in the game, cutting the Blue Devil lead to 30-20.
However, Duke didn’t panic, tacking on a Collin Wareham field goal before Leonard Johnson added an insurance score with a pick-six of McClendon with 3:39 to go, a play that covered 53 yards of wide-open real estate.
Duke’s running game was effective, as the Blue Devils ran for 227 yards, led by Jackson’s 10 carries for 83 yards and a TD. Duke also wasn’t flagged for a single penalty.
Following consecutive road wins over Power 5 teams in Northwestern and Baylor, the Blue Devils will return to Durham to face North Carolina Central next week.
