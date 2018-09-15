Clemson avoids poor weather, tops Georgia Southern to remain unbeaten

Clemson running back Travis Etienne rushed for a career-high 162 yards as the Tigers earned a sloppy but effective 38-7 win against Georgia Southern on Saturday afternoon at Death Valley.
The Tigers turned the ball over three times and missed a pair of field goals but remained in control thanks to a dominant defensive effort.
Georgia Southern managed only one first down in the first half and the Tigers scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead at the break.
Starting quarterback Kelly Bryant was injured late in the second quarter and did not return. No update on his status was made available during the game.
The decision to move the start time up from 3:30 p.m. to noon due to Hurricane Florence worked out well as nearly 80,000 fans were on hand to watch No. 2 Clemson on a windy but otherwise fine day.
Freshman Trevor Lawrence played most of the second half and finished 12-for-19 for 194 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the victory.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Defensive end Clelin Ferrell was all over the field, finishing with seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. Clemson sacked Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts five times in the victory.
Play of the game: Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence found freshman receiver Justyn Ross for a 57-yard touchdown during the second quarter of Saturday’s game. Ross turned his defender around and ended up wide open over the middle. Lawrence hit him in stride and Ross made a pair of defenders miss on his way to the end zone.
Stat of the game: 309. The Tigers rushed for 309 yards while holding Georgia Southern’s triple option offense to only 80.
OBSERVATIONS
Defense bounced back: The Tigers held Georgia Southern to only one first down in the first half and kept the Eagles off the board until the fourth quarter after struggling last week at Texas A&M.
Ross deserves more playing time: The freshman received minimal playing time but showed off an impressive knack for getting open when he was in.
Offensive line needs to play better: Clemson needed four tries to score from inside the 2-yard line on its first scoring drive of the game. Clemson was stuffed three times before scoring on fourth down. The offensive line had struggles in the first half but was better in the second.
NEXT
Who: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22
Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
