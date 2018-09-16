Kelly Bryant injury update

Clemson starting quarterback Kelly Bryant was injured during the second quarter of Saturday’s win against Georgia Southern when he took a hard hit and landed awkwardly.
Bryant did not play in the second half and did not come out of the locker room after halftime until late in the third quarter.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said after the game that Bryant suffered a chest bruise. Swinney provided another injury update on Bryant during his teleconference on Sunday.
He said that Bryant will be in green at practice Monday and is expected to be able to play at Georgia Tech.
“I don’t see any reason why (he wouldn’t play). They called it a chest bruise but he got hit in the chest and it affected his breathing a little bit so that’s what they were scared of,” Swinney said. “Anything can happen, but he’s in practice tomorrow so barring anything crazy I don’t see any reason why he can’t play.”
Comments