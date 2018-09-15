Injury update on Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant was injured in the second quarter of Saturday’s win against Georgia Southern and did not play in the second half.
Bryant was scrambling to his left when he took a hard hit and landed awkwardly. He made it to the sideline and later returned to the game but left for the locker room before the end of the first half.
Bryant stayed in the locker room after the start of the second half and did not return to the sideline until late in the third quarter.
Tigers co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott provided an update on Bryant’s injury after the game.
“Everything I’ve heard just very quick is just a chest bruise,” Scott said. “I’m sure coach (Dabo) Swinney will talk a little bit more, but as of right now we’re told it’s just a chest bruise and we feel that he’s going to be alright.”
Bryant was 7-for-10 passing for 68 yards and an interception and also rushed for 27 yards.
