ACC power rankings: What happened to Florida State?

Florida State used to be on the same level as Alabama.
During a three-year span from 2012 through ’14, FSU (39-3) had a better record than the Crimson Tide (36-5) and produced more NFL draft picks (29 to 24).
Each team won a national title (Alabama in ’12 and FSU in ’13) during that three-year period and each lost in the semifinal round of the inaugural College Football Playoff in ’14.
Fast forward to Saturday.
Alabama beat an unranked division opponent on the road by 55 points and looked terrifying in the process.
FSU lost to an unranked division opponent on the road by 23 points and looked terrifying in the process — for a different reason.
The Seminoles (1-2) were completely incompetent on Saturday, as they were the week before against a Division I-AA team and the week before that at home against an ACC opponent with a completely rebuilt defense.
Penalties, a lack of discipline, a lack of fundamental understanding of how to block and a lack of desire all led to Saturday’s 30-7 disaster at Syracuse.
First-year coach Willie Taggart certainly deserves some of the blame. Through three games, the Seminoles often look like they’ve never practiced.
More of the blame goes back to Jimbo Fisher. The offensive line has been a mess since the end of that three-year glory run and Fisher never fixed it. Never bothered to tweak his coaching staff or his offense.
The defensive line, always FSU’s strength, has even fallen off. Fisher, after lifting the program to Alabama’s level earlier in the decade, went 25-12 in his final three seasons.
Alabama, by the way, went 41-3 over that same span. (It’s kind of impossible to do but we should probably appreciate Saban’s consistency more.)
Texas A&M offered Fisher $20,547 a day, for the next 10 years, so he did what any other coach would have done. He took the money. He also left FSU in a mess.
The 2013 FSU team was arguably the best in ACC history. Their point differential (a preposterous plus-553) is like DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak. It will never be duplicated.
On Saturday, it took FSU 53 minutes to score on Syracuse. This is the same Syracuse defense that in the opener gave up 35 points to Western Michigan … in the second half.
The Noles won 29 straight games at the height of Fisher’s reign. Three years later, they’re the worst team in the Atlantic Division.
On to “The Only* ACC Power Rankings That Matter:”
1. Clemson
Record: 3-0 overall
Last game: vs. Georgia Southern (W, 38-7)
Next game: Saturday, at Georgia Tech
It could be awhile before the Tigers are tested again.
2. Virginia Tech
Record: 2-0 overall, 1-0 ACC
Last game: vs. William & Mary (W, 62-17)
Next game: Saturday, at Old Dominion
Some Virginia Tech fans were upset the Hokies didn’t play this week. Those fans need to adjust their perspective.
3. Boston College
Record: 3-0 overall, 1-0 ACC
Last game: at Wake Forest (W, 41-34)
Next game: Saturday, at Purdue
The Eagles should be 5-0 and ranked in the top 25 when they come to Raleigh on Oct. 6.
4. Miami
Record: 2-1 overall
Last game: at Toledo (W, 49-24)
Next game: Saturday, vs. FIU
When quarterback Malik Rosier (five total touchdowns) is good, Miami is good. It’s not that complicated.
5. Duke
Record: 3-0 overall
Last game: at Baylor (W, 40-27)
Next game: Saturday, vs. N.C. Central
Don’t beat yourself. Even with all of Duke’s injuries, this philosophy leads to wins. The Blue Devils were penalty-free in their second straight road win over a Power 5 team.
6. N.C. State
Record: 2-0 overall
Last game: vs. Georgia State (W, 41-7)
Next game: Saturday, at Marshall
Dave Doeren’s 3-1 against Group of 5 teams on the road.
7. Syracuse
Record: 3-0 overall, 1-0 ACC
Last game: vs. Florida State (W, 30-7)
Next game: Saturday, vs. Connecticut
The Orange need to clean up their mistakes, and teach Eric Dungey how to avoid contact, but they get another inept opponent at home this week.
8. Wake Forest
Record: 2-1 overall, 0-1 ACC
Last game: vs. Boston College (L, 41-34)
Next game: Saturday, vs. Notre Dame
The defense is a problem. The Deacs can score with anyone, though.
9. Pittsburgh
Record: 2-1 overall, 1-0 ACC
Last game: vs. Georgia Tech (W, 24-19)
Next game: Saturday, at UNC
Remember, if you’re going to lose, lose big. The Panthers show some pride after the blowout loss to Penn State.
10. Georgia Tech
Record: 1-2 overall, 0-1 ACC
Last game: at Pittsburgh (L, 24-19)
Next game: Saturday, at Clemson
Bad loss for the Yellow Jackets and it only gets tougher this week with a trip to Clemson.
11. Virginia
Record: 2-1 overall
Last game: vs. Ohio (W, 45-31)
Next game: Saturday, vs. Louisville
Transfer quarterback Bryce Perkins (379 yards, three TDs) continues to shine. He will be a handful for N.C. State’s defense on Sept. 29.
12. Louisville
Record: 2-1 overall
Last game: vs. Western Kentucky (W, 20-17)
Next game: Saturday, at Virginia
Freshman quarterback Malik Cunningham saves the Cards for the second week in a row. Western Kentucky is not exactly Alabama (or even Kentucky). The Hilltoppers, who blew a 14-0 lead, lost to Maine on Sept. 8.
13. Florida State
Record: 1-2 overall, 0-2 ACC
Last game: at Syracuse (L, 30-7)
Next game: Saturday, vs. Northern Illinois
You should never trust a coach who’s willing to leave a good job after only one year.
14. UNC
Record: 0-2 overall
Last game: at ECU (L, 41-19)
Next game: Saturday, vs. Pittsburgh
Florence wiping out the UCF game was the first good break for the Tar Heels since Nick Weiler’s kick at Florida State in 2016.
