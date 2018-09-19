Tennessee lands 5-star Josiah James, the state of SC’s top basketball prospect

The Tennessee basketball program secured the top player in South Carolina for the 2019 recruiting class.
Porter-Gaud point guard Josiah James committed to the Vols on Wednesday in a ceremony at his high school. James chose Tennessee over Clemson and Duke. He visited Clemson over the weekend.
Clemson also was in the running for Zion Williamson, the state’s top player for Class of 2018, but the Spartanburg Day forward chose Duke.
247Sports and Rivals each rank James as the 14th-best prospect in the nation while ESPN has him at No. 20.
Clemson was the overwhelming favorite in 247Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions with 93 percent of the predictions made for James picking the Tigers. Tennessee will now have a top South Carolina player in 2018 (D.J. Burns) and 2019 (James) on its 2019-20 roster.
“He is a guy who can play one through three on both sides of the floor. He has unbelievable body and feel for game and a lot of upside. He has everything you want in a high school prospect,” Rivals national recruiting analyst Corey Evans said of James earlier this year.
James played for Team USA basketball on the U18 National team that went 6-0 and won the gold medal in the FIBA Americas U18 championship. He will take part in the USA Basketball Junior National team camp in October.
James averaged 12 points and seven assists last season in helping Porter-Gaud to its third straight SCISA 3A title.
