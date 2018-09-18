Ten things to know about Marshall football

N.C. State missed a game (vs. West Virginia) due to Hurricane Florence. Marshall missed a game (at South Carolina) due to Hurricane Florence.
The two teams will get together in Huntington, W.Va. on Saturday (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
Ten things to know about the Thundering Herd:
1. 2018/17 recap
The Thundering Herd opened the 2018 season with a 35-28 road win over Miami (Ohio). Star receiver Tyre Brady caught nine passes for 116 yards, including a pair of touchdowns from redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Green.
Marshall took care of Division I-AA foe Eastern Kentucky, 32-16, on Sept. 8 and then had last week’s trip to South Carolina wiped out by Hurricane Florence.
Behind Brady, a Miami transfer, and quarterback Chase Litton, the Herd went 8-5 in 2017 with a 4-4 record in Conference USA. N.C State beat Marshall 37-20 last season but trailed 20-10 in the second quarter.
The Herd won five straight after the loss in Raleigh and then recovered from a disappointing end to the regular season with a 31-28 win over Colorado State in the New Mexico Bowl.
2. 2018 Leaders
Passing: QB Isaiah Green 47-76, 550 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT
Rushing: RB Tyler King 21 carries, 98 yards
Receiving: WR Tyre Brady 15 catches, 182 yards
Tackles: LB Chase Hancock 23
3. Returning all-conference players
WR Tyre Brady (first team)
C Levi Brown (second team)
LB Chase Hancock (second team)
S Malik Grant (second team)
KR Keion Davis (second team)
4. Key losses
QB Chase Litton (3,115 passing yards)
TE Ryan Yurachek (10 TDs)
K/P Kaare Vedvik (71 points)
5. Plus
Pure talent-wise, other than Clemson or Florida State, Marshall was one of the better teams N.C. State faced last season.
Doc Holliday has always been an excellent recruiter, especially in the state of Florida. The Herd has talent up and down the roster. Not coincidentally, the best skill players are from the Sunshine State.
6. Minus
Chase Litton was really good last year. He put on a show (350 yards) in Carter-Finley Stadium last September. Had he decided to come back for his senior season, the Herd would have been the overwhelming favorite to win Conference USA. Redshirt freshman Isaiah Green has shown promise in his first two starts but he doesn’t have Litton’s experience.
7. Random stat
Tyre Brady set the Carter-Finley Stadium for receiving yards in a game with 248 (on 11 catches) in last year’s 37-20 loss at N.C. State. Any time you set a receiving mark in the same stadium where Torry Holt spent four years, you’re doing something right.
8. Coaching connections
Doc Holliday worked for Chuck Amato and was one of N.C. State’s top recruiters from 2000-04. In his ninth season at Marshall, Holliday has a 63-42 record, including a 5-0 mark in bowl games.
N.C. State cornerbacks coach George Barlow was a standout safety for Marshall from 1986 through 1990 and got his coaching start with Jim Donnan at Marshall in 1991.
9. The Herd vs. Power 5
Under Holliday (2010-), Marshall has a 3-10 record against current Power 5 conference teams, including a 1-3 mark at home. The Herd beat Purdue at Edwards Stadium in 2015. It also has a win over Maryland (in the 2013 Military Bowl) and at Louisville (in 2011) during Holliday’s tenure.
Holliday is 0-1 against N.C. State (last year’s 37-20 loss in Raleigh) and overall Marshall is 0-4 against the Wolfpack.
10. Schedule
Sept. 1 at Miami, Ohio (W, 35-28)
Sept. 8 Eastern Kentucky (W, 32-16)
Sept. 15 at South Carolina, ccd.
Sept. 22 N.C. State
Sept. 29 at Western Kentucky
Oct. 5 Middle Tennessee
Oct. 13 at Old Dominion
Oct. 20 Florida Atlantic
Nov. 3 at Southern Miss
Nov. 10 Charlotte
Nov. 17 UTSA
Nov. 24 at FIU
