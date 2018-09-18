Clemson QB Kelly Bryant discusses injury, status for Georgia Tech

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant spoke with the media on Tuesday for the first time since being injured last Saturday against Georgia Southern.
Bryant said that he should be good to go for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. showdown against Georgia Tech.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said following the game that Bryant suffered a chest bruise. Sunday night Swinney said during his teleconference that Bryant should be able to play Saturday against the Yellow Jackets.
Swinney was asked during his weekly press conference on Tuesday how Bryant looked at practice Monday night and responded only that, “He was good, he was good.”
Bryant confirmed that he felt like himself Monday night at practice when he spoke with the media later in the day.
“I’m feeling better, much better. As you see on film just took a shot to the chest and then landed on the ball. It was one of those weird plays where you’re not really sure what happened. But just wanted to make sure everything was fine,” Bryant said. “I was kind of feeling a little weird. So just went back in and did a little few tests to make sure everything was good and everything turned out good. So that was good. Now I’m feeling recovered. I’ve been getting treatment. So now I’m feeling pretty much back to 100 percent.”
Comments