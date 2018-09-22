NC Central at Duke live updates: Blue Devils up 20-7 after one quarter of play

The Duke Blue Devils (3-0) host North Carolina Central (1-1) in the seventh ‘Bull City Classic’ at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday. Duke has won the previous six meetings against their crosstown foes.
We’ll update this blog throughout the game.
Leaping the shield penalty ... is that new?
1Q, 35: Isaiah Totten brings his best against Duke. Last season the NCCU running back scored on an 81-yard touchdown run. Today he scored on a 20-yard run with 35 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The drive, NCCU’s longest of the quarter, was kept alive when the Blue Devils were called for leaping the punt shield on a fourth down punt attempt. Two plays later, Totten took it in for the score. Totten has 80 yards on eight carries in the first.
Missed opportunity leads my Eagles leads to more points for Blue Devils
1Q, 6:10: NCCU moved into scoring territory after a 59-yard by sophomore Isaiah Totten on their first gain, but the Eagles went backwards after that play. NCCU was flagged for a delay of game on the next play, then Totten was dropped for a loss of six two plays later and the Eagles were forced to punt.
Again, Duke was able to take advantage, scoring in seven plays, capped off when Harris found Brittain Brown for a 44-yard touchdown, giving the Blue Devils an early 20-0 lead. Duke out gained the Eagles 199-64 to this point of the game.
SPECIAL TEAMS ARE SPECIAL
1Q, 11:21: After Duke went up 6-0, the Blue Devils went into their bag of special teams’ tricks. Duke attempted and successfully recovered an onside kick at the 50.
It took the Blue Devils four plays to strike pay dirt, this time on a 15-yard run by Harris.
QUICK STRIKE OFFENSE
Q1, 12:46: Duke only needed six plays to find paydirt, driving 80 yards and taking 2:14 off the clock before Quentin Harris found Davis Koppenhaver all alone for a 17-yard score. The extra point was no good, but the Blue Devils take an early 6-0. Duke had perfect balance on the drive, with three passes and three runs.
