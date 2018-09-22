Ryan Finley leads NC State to win at Marshall, 3-0 start

Given the stumbles around the ACC on Saturday, especially within the Atlantic Division, N.C. State will gladly take a win. Any win.
That the Wolfpack went on the road for it, and did it convincingly, all the better. N.C. State handled Marshall 37-20, with a standout performance by quarterback Ryan Finley, to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Finley threw for 377 yards and a touchdown while the defense did its part after the Thundering Herd (2-1) got a special-teams boost in the third quarter to tighten the game up
After an unscheduled week off, N.C. State now heads into ACC play next week against Virginia a step ahead of just about every ACC team not named Clemson.
Boston College, the same week it made the top 25, looked helpless in a 30-13 loss to a previously winless Big Ten team (Purdue). Wake Forest, whose offense had looked sharp, lost by 29 at home to Notre Dame. Then there’s Louisville, who was completely inept in a 27-3 loss at Virginia.
And if N.C. State needed a cautionary tale about taking a Conference USA team lightly on the road, No. 13 Virginia Tech lost 49-35 at Old Dominion on Saturday.
Finley threw for 286 yards and freshman kicker Chris Dunn made three field goals to post N.C. State to a 23-7 lead at the half. It got interesting when Marshall made a 29-yard field at 9:20 in the third quarter and then scored a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff.
Linebacker Jaquan Yulee blasted N.C. State returner C.J. Riley near the 15-yard line on the kickoff. Riley fell to the ground and the ball flew out. Artis Johnson picked it up for the Herd and returned it 22 yards for the score.
With its lead trimmed to 23-17, N.C. State had the perfect response. Finley led a six-play, 75-yard drive in just 1 minute and 47 seconds. A 30-yard touchdown pass from Finley to sophomore receiver Emeka Emezie pushed the Wolfpack’s lead back to 30-17
The Herd tried to trade three points for seven but that doesn’t work. Justin Rohrwasser’s second field goal of the third quarter made it 30-20. Marshall forced a punt but N.C. State’s defense produced the next touchdown.
Safety Jarius Morehead returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown. Morehead’s nifty return down the Marshall sideline came with 28 seconds left in the third quarter and effectively put the game away.
It was a bit of a revenge game for N.C. State’s defense, which only gave up one touchdown. Marshall’s Tyre Brady set a Carter-Finley Stadium record with 248 receiving yards in last year’s game (also a 37-20 N.C. State win). State’s defense limited Brady to 25 yards (on three catches) on Saturday. Brady only had one catch for five yards in the first half.
Comments