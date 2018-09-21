The fix for NC State’s running woes? These two things could help at Marshall

Brady Bodine saw the hole, made up his mind and took off.
“I didn’t really do much,” the N.C. State senior running back said. “The O-line did it all. I just ran. I didn’t get touched.”
Bodine’s 39-yard touchdown run in the Wolfpack’s 41-7 win over Georgia State on Sept. 8 has been the highlight of the season for N.C. State’s running game. N.C. State (2-0) heads to Marshall (2-0) on Saturday night with star quarterback Ryan Finley leading a high-flying passing attack but with a grounded running game.
N.C. State’s running output against James Madison (83 yards) and Georgia State (115) are two of the 11 lowest totals during coach Dave Doeren’s six-year tenure. They are two of the four worst totals in a nonconference game (last year’s 50 yards against Notre Dame was the worst).
Bodine’s touchdown was a nice moment for the former walk-on, and his teammates, and maybe a sign of the Wolfpack running game coming to life. His touchdown run, on the zone read, was how the signature play of N.C. State’s running game is supposed to work. Bodine was decisive, which has been an issue through two games for the other backs.
Doeren knew it was going to be an adjustment without running back Nyheim Hines, who ran for 1,000 yards last season, but the running game has been slow to pick up.
“We’re still inconsistent,” Doeren said.
Senior Reggie Gallaspy leads the team with 92 yards and two touchdowns but has been slowed by hot weather. A big, power back, Gallaspy has been a slow starter in his career but usually cranks up his production as the season goes on. He’s averaging only 3.3 yards per carry through two games.
The absence of blocking tight end Dylan Autenrieth has been a problem. He is penciled in to return from an undisclosed injury against Marshall.
“Getting Dylan Autenrieth back is a big deal for some of our run game,” Doeren said.
N.C. State needs a boost. Seventy-five percent of the designed run plays (42 of 56) have gone for 3 yards or less. Bodine came on in the fourth quarter and ran for 50 yards on five carries. The fourth-quarter flourish helped those numbers. It also sparked a celebration on the N.C. State sideline.
“That was fun seeing that come to fruition, all of his hard work,” Finley said. “We had talked about that moment for him for a long time.”
Bodine will get more chances because of his experience, Doeren said. Bodine is listed as third on the depth chart behind Gallaspy and freshman Trent Pennix. Doeren noted that Bodine’s pass protection is a plus.
“This is my fifth year here, so I’ve had some time to work on it,” Bodine said.
Bodine has tried to share his veteran wisdom with the younger backs.
“Every play, you just have to be patient with it,” he said.
A little patience, and decisiveness, could go a long way to help N.C. State’s running game.
