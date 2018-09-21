NC State, Elliott Avent agree to contract extension

N.C. State finalized a two-year contract extension for baseball coach Elliott Avent on Friday.
Avent has led the Wolfpack to a school-record 833 wins in 22 seasons and 17 NCAA tournament appearances, including the College World Series in 2013. Avent’s deal, worth $500,000 annually, will run through the 2021 season. It also includes an enhanced bonus structure for his coaching staff.
Avent, 62, led N.C. State to 42 wins last season and it was an NCAA Regional host for the second time in three years. He is one of 17 active Division I coaches with more than 1,000 career wins.
“N.C. State has always been where my heart is, and I’ve spent the better part of my professional life striving to build a program our campus, alumni and community can share a sense of pride in,” Avent said in a statement released by the school.
“There is a tremendous amount of pride that connects our players and staff, both past and present. Together we have amassed years of sustained success that has created such a passionate and loyal fan base. I look forward to leading the Wolfpack for years to come maintaining the consistency that has become a hallmark of N.C. State baseball.”
The university’s board of trustees approved Avent’s contract extension on Friday. They also approved a new deal for women’s soccer coach Tim Santoro, who led the Wolfpack to its best season since 1995. Santoro received a two-year extension, which pushes his contract through the 2022 season.
N.C. State went 15-5-2 last season and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.
“While we’ve made some great strides, there’s still so much more to accomplish and I’m just excited for the opportunity to keep leading a top ACC program that’s part of a great institution, in a great city and surrounded by great people,” Santoro said in a statement released by the school.
