A campus police car and UNC-Wilmington vehicles block the entrance to the university Monday in Wilmington, N.C. UNC-Wilmington posted a message Monday saying the campus would not reopen this week and that a firm date for reopening has not been set.
Tar Heels open basketball facilities to UNCW with Florence recovery ongoing

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

September 22, 2018 01:31 PM

UNC-Wilmington basketball teams will begin fall practice at UNC-Chapel Hill as eastern North Carolina continues to feel the effects of Hurricane Florence, the school announced Saturday.

The Seahawks will use the Tar Heels’ facilities until their own campus can reopen to students.

“It’s been a difficult two weeks for all of our coaches and student-athletes,” Jimmy Bass, UNCW’s athletic director, said in a press release. “We’re very grateful to the North Carolina staff for their generosity and hospitality in allowing us to conduct practice in Chapel Hill.”

The UNCW men’s team will hold a workout Monday and begin fall drills Tuesday at the Smith Center practice facility, officials said. The Seahawks women begin with practice Tuesday at Carmichael Arena.

20180921-UNCW-JMW-04.jpg
Industrial-sized drying equipment de-humidifies Leutze Hall on UNC Wilmington’s campus on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

