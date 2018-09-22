Tar Heels open basketball facilities to UNCW with Florence recovery ongoing

UNC-Wilmington basketball teams will begin fall practice at UNC-Chapel Hill as eastern North Carolina continues to feel the effects of Hurricane Florence, the school announced Saturday.
The Seahawks will use the Tar Heels’ facilities until their own campus can reopen to students.
“It’s been a difficult two weeks for all of our coaches and student-athletes,” Jimmy Bass, UNCW’s athletic director, said in a press release. “We’re very grateful to the North Carolina staff for their generosity and hospitality in allowing us to conduct practice in Chapel Hill.”
The UNCW men’s team will hold a workout Monday and begin fall drills Tuesday at the Smith Center practice facility, officials said. The Seahawks women begin with practice Tuesday at Carmichael Arena.
