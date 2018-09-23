Clemson running game takes off in Atlanta

Out-rushing the nation’s leading rushing team isn’t easy, but No. 3 Clemson made it look that way in Saturday’s 49-21 victory at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.
While the defense did its job holding the Yellow Jackets to 146 yards, the offense exploded for 248 yards on the ground and averaged 6.9 yards per carry.
“For us to come in here and establish the run the way that we did and be efficient, it was really great,” Clemson running back Travis Etienne said.
The sophomore bulldozed his way to 122 yards on 11 carries to give him back-to-back games over 100 yards for the first time in his career. He caught a 3-yard touchdown pass and ran in another score from the 3-yard line.
“That’s why I came here. That’s why they recruited me to come play football here,” Etienne said. “Be the best player I can be to help my teammates.”
The Tigers also got 75 yards on eight carries for Tavien Feaster, who busted free for a 27-yard run on the first drive of the second half that put the Tigers up 35-7.
“It was good to see Feaster. I thought he had one of the bigger plays of the game,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “He’s just kind of starting to really hit his stride.”
The Tigers didn’t get off to a huge start on the ground, producing 50 yards in the first half. But co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Tony Elliott said the staff challenged the offensive line in the second half and they committed to the run.
It marked the third time this season Clemson rushed for at least 248 yards.
DAVIS STEPS UP BIG WITHOUT JOSEPH
Clemson held Georgia Tech to 2.6 yards per carry without one of its starting linebackers.
The team announced Friday that senior Kendall Joseph would miss the game with a tweaked groin, which he suffered Tuesday. Swinney said the staff decided to be cautious and leave Joseph in Clemson with the idea of getting him back 100 percent for next week’s game against Syracuse.
Senior J.D. Davis stepped up with 10 tackles and a sack.
“JD played awesome,” Swinney said. “He’s a baller. That’s why he plays.”
Davis said he started receiving starter reps Wednesday and found out Thursday he’d be seeing a heavy workload in Atlanta.
“I love this team and I didn’t want to let them down,” Davis said. “I wanted us to have the best chance to win this game and get to 4-0. It feels really good to help my team get there.”
SENIORS LEAVE MARK IN ATLANTA
Clemson’s senior class wrapped up its fourth consecutive win over the Yellow Jackets.
In a series that began in 1898, Swinney said it’s not something that happens often.
“It shows you how successful this senior group has been,” Swinney said.
Going undefeated against a rival was something the senior class was fully aware of and wanted to accomplish.
“Not many other Clemson football teams can say that, only two more,” Davis said. “It was a huge deal for us, something special.”
