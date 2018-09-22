Thumbs up, thumbs down: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

Thumbs up
Travis Etienne
The Clemson running back rushed for 122 yards on 11 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns. It was Etienne’s second consecutive 100-yard game, the first time in his career he’s gone back-to-back.
Trevor Lawrence
Four of the freshman’s 13 completions went for touchdowns to four different receivers in the most action he’s seen in his career. Lawrence averaged 9.7 yards per pass and appears ready to assume the starting role.
Justyn Ross
The freshman receiver recorded just one catch, but it was a big one. He was left open on the right side and turned a Lawrence pass into a 53-yard touchdown. He’s now caught a scoring pass in three of his first four career games.
J.D. Davis
Filling in for injured starting linebacker Kendall Joseph (groin), Davis recorded a game-high 10 total tackles (8 solo). The senior had one sack as well.
Thumbs down
Clemson turnovers
The Tigers lost the turnover battle for the second consecutive week after both Lawrence and third-string QB Chase Brice threw interceptions. After not committing a turnover in the first two games, Clemson has five in two weeks.
Georgia Tech ball handling
The Yellow Jackets fumbled eight times Saturday but somehow recovered all but one of those mistakes. However, most of the fumbles resulted in lost yardage and ended a scoring opportunity on the first drive of the game.
TaQuon Marshall
The Georgia Tech starting quarterback had a rough day against Clemson’s defense, rushing for 47 yards and averaging just 1.9 yards per carry. Marshall also completed one of his six passing attempts for 29 yards and was sacked three times.
Clemson’s start
For the second consecutive week, Clemson’s first couple of drives were quite sluggish. With Kelly Bryant at QB, the Tigers had minus-3 rushing yards and 13 total yards in the first 18 minutes of the game.
