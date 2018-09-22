What’s next for Clemson QBs after Lawrence shines? Dabo weighs in

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence put on a show Saturday night at Georgia Tech.
The freshman threw four touchdown passes, including three in the second quarter, in Clemson’s 49-21 victory.
Kelly Bryant got the start at quarterback for the Tigers, and Clemson’s offense struggled early, failing to score in the first quarter.
Lawrence entered the game on the first series of the second quarter and led the Tigers on a seven-play, 74-yard drive.
He played six series total and Clemson scored touchdowns on five of them. The only drive Clemson did not score with Lawrence in the game came when he threw an interception on a screen play. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said after the game the interception was running back Travis Etienne’s fault.
Swinney was asked if Lawrence did enough to earn the starting quarterback job moving forward and said he is not ready to announce a starter for next week’s matchup against Syracuse yet.
“Well, he certainly played great. I thought Kelly came back in and did a good job too, but you know what, we’re going to enjoy it tonight. That’s what we’re going to do. We’re not going to set depth charts here in post game press conferences,” Swinney said. “We’re going to celebrate a win, enjoy it, and as coaches we’ll get in the office tomorrow, we’ll evaluate and watch all the tape. And we’ll go from there.”
For the game Lawrence finished 13 of 18 passing for 176 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Bryant was 6-for-10 passing for 56 yards.
