Unbeaten start lands Duke in AP Top 25 for first time since 2015

For the first time in nearly three years, Duke is part of the AP Top 25 poll.
The Blue Devils landed at No. 22 in the latest poll, which was announced on Sunday.
It’s the first time Duke has been among the top 25 in the national poll of writers since the Oct. 25, 2015 poll. Duke was No. 22 that week before a controversial 30-27 loss to Miami on Oct. 31, 2015. The Hurricanes scored on a kickoff return on the game’s final play, using eight laterals. The ACC suspended the game officials the next day, saying the touchdown should not have been allowed.
This year’s Blue Devils (4-0) will play as a ranked team for the first time since that night on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Virginia Tech at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Hokies (2-1) dropped from No. 13 to out of the poll on Sunday, one day after a stunning 49-35 loss at Old Dominion.
Other ACC teams in this week’s poll are No. 3 Clemson (4-0) and No. 16 Miami (3-1).
Boston College (3-1) fell from No. 23 to out of the poll after losing, 30-13, at Purdue on Saturday.
