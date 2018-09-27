The UNC Tar Heels are playing the Miami Hurricanes — Live updates

9:32 p.m. Half: Miami 33 UNC 10

Miami ended the first half with a field goal to go up 33-10. UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt, who had not played since the last time UNC played Miami on Oct. 28, 2017, has struggled. He is 3-8 for 6 yards and has thrown 2 INTs. He has been successful on the ground, running for 69 yards in the first half.

The Hurricanes have forced three turnovers in this game.

Surratt throws a Pick-6

On 3rd-and-16 from about mid-field, Surratt threw an interception that Miami returned 42 yards for a touchdown. The Hurricanes now lead the Tar Heels 24-10. UNC has two turnovers and Miami has none. Miami pulls out the turnover chain again.

Miami leads UNC 14-10 at end of first quarter

UNC quarterback Chazz Surratt scored on a 17-yard run late in the first quarter. UNC now trails 14-10 with 2:11 left in the first quarter. Surratt came in on UNC’s third possession of the game. The drive was seven plays for 70 yards.

Hurricanes brings out turnover chain

It didn’t take long for UNC to bring out the turnover chain.

Elliott fumbled the football after he was sacked by Hurricanes middle linebacker Shaquille Quarterman. Miami defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin picked up the fumble and ran it to the endzone for a nine-yard return. The Hurricanes go up 14-3 with 4:32 left in the first quarter.

Sophomore quarterback Chazz Surratt enters the game on the next drive for the Tar Heels.

Miami answers with a four-play 75-yard drive

Hurricanes running back Travis Homer ran the ball 56 yards down field to the four-yard line to set up an easy score for Miami on the next play. The Hurricanes take the lead 7-3 in the first quarter.

UNC scores first, 3-0

Miami punted on its first drive.

UNC drove the ball easily down field on its first drive and scored on a field goal. Junior quarterback Nathan Elliott was 3-6 for 20 yards passing. Sophomore running back Michael Carter, who is in his second game back since returning from a hand injury, had two rushes for 52 yards.

UNC’s drive stalled at the five-yard line. UNC only ran the ball once when it reached first and goal, and that was with Elliott. After that, Elliott threw two incomplete passes, and the Tar Heels were forced to punt.