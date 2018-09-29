Finley, Wolfpack top Virginia 35-21

The last time N.C. State faced Virginia in football, Mike Glennon was the Wolfpack quarterback and Tom O’Brien the coach. That was in 2012.

But the ACC finally saw fit to put the two together again this season and the Wolfpack came away with a 35-21 victory in its ACC opener as quarterback Ryan Finley passed for 257 yards and three touchdowns at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Cavaliers were fresh off a 27-3 victory over Louisville in its first ACC game and Virginia (3-2, 1-1) has a dangerous, elusive quarterback in Bryce Perkins and capable receivers. But the Pack led 20-7 at halftime and built a 27-7 lead in the third quarter.

Finley’s third TD throw, a 16-yarder to Kelvin Harmon , came with 7:25 left in the fourth quarter as the Pack built a 35-14 lead.

SIGN UP

The matchup had the feel of a key non-conference game -- maybe the West Virginia game wiped out by Hurricane Florence. Pack coach Dave Doeren also joked this week about N.C. State again getting a noon starting time but the Wolfpack made it work.

Cavs attempt late rally

The Cavs made things interesting late. After a short TD run by Jordan Ellis with 3:08 left in the fourth quarter pulled Virginia within 35-21, the Cavs executed a well-designed onside kick.

The Cavs faked a kick to the right side but kicked the ball to the left, recovering near the UVa sideline. The Wolfpack sacked Perkins twice, and again on fourth-and-22. But a face-mask penalty against State’s Deonte Holden on the play resulted in a first down for Virginia and the Pack was called for pass interference on another fourth-down play.

But a Perkins pass was tipped and then intercepted by the Pack’s Dexter Wright with 1:06 remaining.

Big plays, big call

The Pack’s next-to-last possession of the first half -- 80 yards, nine plays -- might be the most discussed of the game.

Running back Ricky Person got it started with runs of 12, 16 and then 27 yards as he tight-roped the left sideline. For a player that missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, Person looked explosive -- he finished the game with 108 yards on 14 carries..

The Pack then faced fourth-and-1 at the Virginia 16 with 1:47 left in the half, and Finley fumbled as he tried to bull for a first down. The Cavs celebrated a defensive stop but the play was reviewed -- at length -- and Cavs coach Bronco Mendenhall was incensed when the decision was announced.

The call: Finley fumbled short of the line of scrimmage but the Pack recovered the ball -- Finley, running back Reggie Gallaspy? -- past the line for a first down.

Moments later, Finley made a nice 14-yard throw to tight end Cary Angeline in the right corner of the end zone for the score and a 17-7 lead.

Emezie comes up big

The Pack has no shortage of receivers but Emeka Emezie was a reliable target for Finley in the first half. The 6-3 sophomore had five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown and the TD grab was the best of the opening half.

Emezie, in the left side of the end zone, bolted back toward the goal line to snag Finley’s pass, outfighting the Cavs’ Brenton Nelson for the ball.

Cavs take the lead

The Cavs scored their first-half TD after two big conversions -- first on third down, then later on fourth down. The touchdown was a well-executed play, Bryce Perkins connecting with Olamide Zaccheaus on a 35-yard post route to complete a 67-yard drive. and give Virginia a 7-3 lead.

Dunn keeps on kicking well

The Pack’s Chris Dunn continues to be steady, which is all NCSU coach Dave Doeren wants from the 5-8 freshman from Lexington.

Dunn kicked a 35-yard field goal on the Pack’s first possession for a 3-0 lead, then ended the half with a 44-yarder for the 20-7 cushion after an interception by cornerback Nick McCloud with 35 seconds left before halftime.

Stats reflect the score

The halftime statistics reflected the halftime score. The Pack had 16 first downs to the Cavs’ six and had the ball for almost 19 minutes, running 46 plays to Virginia’s 24. The Pack had 108 yards rushing and 180 passing as Finley was 16-of-24, with the two TDs.

Big play by the Cavaliers

The Cavs may have been one play away, and the Pack one tackle away, from the game being all but decided in the third quarter.

Trailing 27-7 and facing third down at the UVa 24, the Cavs’ Perkins eluded a State defender to prevent a sack, then zipped a 14-yard pass to wideout Hasise Dubois for a first down conversion.

The Cavs went 82 yards in nine plays, Zaccheaus picking up big yardage on a reverse and Perkins then hitting Zaccheaus for a 9-yard score to pull Virginia within 27-14.