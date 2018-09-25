ACC power rankings: Is this David Cutcliffe’s best work at Duke?

If the ACC coach of the year award was based on how well you adjust without injured players, Duke’s David Cutcliffe would have that wrapped up already.

The Blue Devils have started 4-0 and didn’t have quarterback Daniel Jones or All-ACC cornerback Mark Gilbert for half of those games.

Duke scored 40 points and beat a Power 5 team (Baylor) on the road without Jones or six starters. Maybe Baylor’s really bad (it seems like yesterday they pounded Larry Fedora’s best UNC team in a bowl game) but how many other teams could have done the same?

The sum of Duke’s wins over Army, Northwestern, Baylor and N.C. Central doesn’t seem that impressive until you consider:

▪ Georgia Tech lost feature running back KirVonte Benson in the first half of a 49-38 loss at South Florida on Sept. 8 and hasn’t been the same team since. That 24-19 loss at Pittsburgh on Sept. 15 is particularly heinous.

▪ Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson got hurt in the third quarter at Old Dominion on Saturday. The Hokies, a 29-point favorite, lost 49-35 to the Monarchs.

And Duke’s 34-14 win over Army in the season-opener (with Jones) suddenly looks a lot better after the Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma to overtime last week.

Duke still has a long path to the Coastal Division title, starting with Saturday’s visit from Virginia Tech, but Jones will be back soon and only Gilbert is out for the season.

Cutcliffe has done incredible work to guide the Devils through the first quarter of the season without a loss. Even with everything he had done in 11 years at Duke, this might actually be Cutcliffe’s best work, given the circumstances.

On to the “Only* ACC Power Rankings That Matter:”

1. Clemson

Record: 4-0 overall, 1-0 ACC

Last game: at Georgia Tech (W, 49-21)

Next game: Saturday, vs. Syracuse

Turns out “a matter of time” was four weeks for Trevor Lawrence. The freshman quarterback’s first job as a first-time starter is to exact revenge from the Orange.





2. Miami

Record: 3-1 overall

Last game: vs. FIU (W, 31-17)

Next game: Thursday, vs. UNC

If a quarterback change is good enough for Clemson, it’s good enough for Miami. Freshman N’Kosi Perry’s first shot comes against UNC’s porous defense.

3. N.C. State

Record: 3-0 overall

Last game: at Marshall (W, 37-20)

Next game: Saturday, vs. Virginia

N.C. State is making routine field goals. Anything is possible!

4. Duke

Record: 4-0 overall

Last game: vs. N.C. Central (W, 55-13)

Next game: Saturday, vs. Virginia Tech

It will likely be backup QB vs. backup QB between the Devils and Hokies this week. Duke’s Quentin Harris has six touchdown passes and no interceptions in two starts.

5. Syracuse

Record: 4-0 overall, 1-0 ACC

Last game: vs. Connecticut (W, 51-21)

Next game: Saturday, at Clemson

The Orange ran (162 yards) in last year’s upset of Clemson in the dome. Can they do it again? (Spoiler: hmmm, no)

6. Virginia Tech

Record: 2-1 overall, 1-0 ACC

Last game: at Old Dominion (L, 49-35)

Next game: Saturday, at Duke

The Hokies lost to James Madison in 2010 and still won the Coastal Division. They can do the same, after the ugly ODU loss, if they can bounce back at Duke.

7. Boston College

Record: 3-1 overall, 1-0 ACC

Last game: at Purdue (L, 30-13)

Next game: Saturday, vs. Temple

Just a brutal no-show by the Eagles at Purdue. Steve Addazio gets a chance to take out his frustrations on his old team this week.

8. Wake Forest

Record: 2-2 overall, 0-1 ACC

Last game: vs. Notre Dame (L, 56-27)

Next game: Saturday, vs. Rice

Dave Clawson pulls a Wu-Tang Clan style power move and fired his defensive coordinator after four games. That’s cold.

9. Virginia

Record: 3-1 overall, 1-0 ACC

Last game: vs. Louisville (W, 27-3)

Next game: Saturday, at N.C. State

If you have a quarterback, you have a chance. Bryce Perkins (12 total touchdowns) has led the Wahoos to a surprise 3-1 start.

10. Florida State

Record: 2-2 overall, 0-2 ACC

Last game: vs. Northern Illinois (W, 37-19)

Next game: Saturday, at Louisville

Impossibly Low Bar of the Week: The Seminoles were better against NIU than they were in the loss to Syracuse.

11. UNC

Record: 1-2 overall, 0-1 ACC

Last game: vs. Pittsburgh (W, 38-35)

Next game: Thursday, at Miami

Signs of life from the offense but it’s going to take a lot more than that to wash the stink off of that ECU loss.

12. Pittsburgh

Record: 2-2 overall, 1-1 ACC

Last game: at UNC (L, 38-35)

Next game: Saturday, at Central Florida

Don’t count on a lot of mercy from the “national champions,” who will be eager to make a point against a Power 5 team.





13. Georgia Tech

Record: 1-3 overall, 0-2 ACC

Last game: vs. Clemson (L, 49-21)

Next game: Saturday, vs. Bowling Green

I’d say they’ve only lost to good teams but that doesn’t explain what happened at Pitt.

14. Louisville

Record: 2-2 overall, 0-1 ACC

Last game: at Virginia (W, 51-21)

Next game: Saturday, vs. Florida State

What a tire fire. If the Cards can’t win one of the next two at home (FSU, GT), they’ll go winless in the league.