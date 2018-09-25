You’ll be able to walk under Trinity Road to Wolfpack game at Carter-Finley Saturday

The pedestrian tunnel under Trinity Road will be open in time for this Saturday’s football game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The 25-foot-wide tunnel will allow crowds to go between the stadium and the State Fairgrounds without having to cross Trinity. Work on the $4.3 million tunnel began in early March with the closing of Trinity Road to traffic.

The road reopened in July, and the N.C. Department of Transportation had hoped the tunnel would be ready for pedestrians in time for the N.C. State Wolfpack’s home opener on Sept. 1. But rainy weather in August prevented the contractor, Crowder Construction Company of Charlotte, from meeting that goal.

Crowder’s contract with NCDOT called for it to finish the tunnel by Sept. 15, in time for the Wolfpack’s third home game against West Virginia. That game was canceled because of Hurricane Florence, which also interfered with the work on the tunnel.

SIGN UP

NCDOT said Tuesday that after some last-minute finishes, the tunnel will be ready for Saturday’s game against Virginia.

In addition to football games, it will get heavy use during the State Fair in October and big events at PNC Arena.