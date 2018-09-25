Kelly Bryant didn’t practice. Here’s why, and why a transfer from Clemson’s an option

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant did not practice Monday afternoon after freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the starter for the Tigers earlier in the day, according to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

Tigers quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter met with Bryant Sunday night and discussed the latest on the depth chart. Swinney then texted with Bryant Sunday night to set up a meeting to discuss the decision further Monday afternoon.

The two had an “emotional” talk Monday before Swinney gave Bryant the rest of the day off.

“It’s a bad day to be the head coach. Most days it’s good. This was a bad day, because I love Kelly. It was emotional. Emotional for him. A tough day. I gave him the day off last night,” Swinney said. “There’s not a guy that’s ever been here, as long as I’ve been at Clemson, there’s not a guy that’s more committed to this program than Kelly Bryant. There’s not a better leader. He’s the epitome of what you want. He’s what you want your son to be like.”

Swinney was then asked if the possibility of Bryant transferring was brought up during the talk.





“We talked about lots of things. It was a deep, long, emotional conversation,” Swinney said. “It’s something that we needed to talk through and go from there.”

Swinney added that Bryant did not convey to him that he is planning to transfer, but Bryant does have the option to do so with the new redshirt rule.

A player can play in up to four games during a season but still keep their year of eligibility and redshirt. Bryant has not used his redshirt year yet and could sit out the rest of the year and play somewhere else next season if he would like.

“Certainly if he walked in here today and said, ‘Hey coach, I don’t want to play the rest of the year unless you’ve got to have me,’ well ‘Ok, if that’s what you want to do I’m all for it.’ I love Kelly,” Swinney said. “I would be disappointed in that because we need him. But I wouldn’t judge him for that.”