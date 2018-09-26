Kelly Bryant transfer: Former Clemson players, and a few Gamecocks, react

News of Kelly Bryant’s transfer from Clemson has, naturally, sparked a wave of Twitter reaction from former Tiger players, national media members and even ex-Gamecocks.
Former Clemson players
Freshman Trevor Lawrence was named Clemson’s starting quarterback on Monday, prompting Bryant’s departure. Van Smith, a Clemson safety from 2015-17, defended Bryant’s decision.
Smith also took a screen-shot of what Bryant told The Greenville News.
Former Clemson safety Jadar Johnson quote-tweeted Smith and added his own comment.
Tyrone Crowder played on Clemson’s offensive line from 2014-17. He also defended his former teammate, while adding some perspective on Bryant’s situation.
Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd led the Tigers to the ACC championship in 2011 and was a first-team All-American in 2012. He looked at both sides of the situation.
Former USC players
Former USC running back Mike Davis is a brother of James Davis, a former Clemson RB.
Former USC QB Perry Orth weighed in.
Former USC baseball player LT Tolbert is a “Kelly Bryant fan.”
National media
Woody Wommack of Rivals noted Lawrence’s impact on the Clemson QB room.
Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports gave an edge to Alabama when it comes to which national title contender has handled its QB situation better this season.
Dan Wolken of USA Today echoed Forde.
Stewart Mandel of The Athletic flashed things back to last season’s Playoff game between the Tigers and Crimson Tide.
