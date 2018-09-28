Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs. Miami

The Tar Heels enter Hard Rock Stadium for their game against Miami on Thursday, September 27, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
North Carolina quarterback Chazz Surratt (12) works out with teammates as they prepare for their ACC Conference game against Miami on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Surratt has been cleared to play against Miami after serving a suspension for several games for illegally selling shoes. Coach Larry Fedora said he would start Nathan Elliott, but did not rule out playing Surratt.
North Carolina’s Antwaun Branch (32) is congratulated by teammates after stopping Miami’s Jeff Thomas on a kick off return in the first quarter on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Miami’s Sheldrick Redwine (22) breaks open for a 22-yards gain in the first quarter against Miami on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Miami’s Sheldrick Redwine (22) stops North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) after a 22-yards gain in the first quarter on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) picks up 22 yards in the first quarter against Miami’s Trajan Bandy (2) on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
North Carolina’s Freeman Jones (86) boots a 22-yard field goal in the first quarter to put the Tar Heels on the scoreboard against Miami on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
North Carolina quarterback Chazz Surratt (12) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter against Miami on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
North Carolina quarterback Chazz Surratt (12) rushes for a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter against Miami on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
North Carolina quarterback Chazz Surratt (12) dives into the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter against Miami’s Gerald Willis III (9) on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
North Carolina quarterback Chazz Surratt (12) dives into the end zone to score the only touchdown of the night in the first quarter against Miami on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Miami’s Shaquille Quarterman (55) and the Hurricanes’ defense swarm around North Carolina’s Antonio Williams (24) after a gain of 15 yards in the second quarter on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Miami’s Joe Jackson (99) sports the Hurricane’s Turnover Chain after an interception of North Carolina quarterback Chazz Surratt and a 42-yard return for a touchdown against North Carolina in the second quarter on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
North Carolina quarterback Chazz Surratt (12) rushes for 20 yards in the second quarter against Miami on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Miami’s Joe Jackson (99) forces a fumble and sacks North Carolina quarterback Chazz Surratt (12) in the second quarter on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
North Carolina quarterback Chazz Surratt (12) takes a seat on the bench after throwing his third interception of the game. Miami’s Romeo Finley retuned the interception 83-yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Surratt completed 4 of 10 passes and threw three interceptions in the Tar Heels’ 47-10 loss.
Miami’s Travis Homer (24) hurdles over North Carolina’s Tre Shaw (31) for a gain of 16 yards in the fourth quarter on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Homer rushed for 94 yards.
North Carolina defensive coordinator John Papuchis signals to his players during Miami’s final drive in their 47-10 loss on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Miami’s Travis Homer (24) is stopped by North Carolina’s Myles Wolfolk (11) and D.J. Ford (16) in the fourth quarter on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
North Carolina defensive coordinator John Papuchis talks on his headset during Miami’s final drive in their 47-10 loss on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
During a timeout in the fourth quarter, North Carolina coach Larry Fedora waits for a review of a play as Miami lines up to score their final touchdown of the game on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora confers with defensive coordinator John Papuchis as Miami scores their final touchdown against the Tar Heels to secure their 47-10 victory on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
North Carolina Jonathan Sutton (20) rushes for 20 yards before being stopped by Miami’s Derick Smith (25) in the fourth quarter on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora congratulates Miami football coach Mark Richt following the Tar Heels’ 47-10 loss on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
North Carolina quarterback Nathan Elliott (11) leaves the field following the Tar Heels’ 47-10 loss to Miami on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
