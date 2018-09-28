UNC offers 2020 forward Isaiah Todd

North Carolina officially extended an offer to class of 2020 forward Isaiah Todd on Thursday.
Todd (6-10, 195) posted a picture of Michael Jordan hitting the game-winning shot in the 1982 National Championship game against Georgetown with the caption, ‘Bless to have received an offer from The University Of North Carolina #GoHeels’
Todd, the No. 2 player in the class of 2020 according to 247Sports, recently transferred to Trinity Academy in Raleigh. His hometown is Richmond, Va. Todd took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill the same day he received the offer. UNC has now made official offers to four players in the class of 2020. Day’Ron Sharpe, a 6-9 forward from Winterville, is the only one of the group who has already committed to the Tar Heels.
UNC has also offered Jeremy Roach (Fairfax, Va.) the top point guard in the class, and Anthony Edwards (Atlanta) the top player out of Georgia in the class of 2020.
Todd played two seasons at John Marshall in Richmond, Va., leading the team to a 3A state title as a sophomore.
Comments