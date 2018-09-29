Clemson survives Syracuse scare. QB Trevor Lawrence injured

Clemson’s offense struggled for most of Saturday’s game against Syracuse, particularly after starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence went down with an injury late in the first half.
But when the Tigers took over at their own 6-yard line with 6:06 remaining backup quarterback Chase Brice and the rest of the offense delivered.
Brice led Clemson (5-0, 2-0) on a 13-play, 94-yard touchdown drive that took 5:25 off the clock, culminating with a 2-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne, as Clemson rallied for a 27-23 victory against Syracuse (4-1, 1-1).
Clemson did most of its damage on the ground on the final drive as Brice only attempted one pass, but it was a big one.
With Clemson facing a fourth-and-6 from its own 48 and only 2:50 remaining on the clock Brice threw a strike to Tee Higgins for a 20-yard gain.
The redshirt freshman quarterback then rushed for 17 yards on the next play, carrying a couple of Orange defenders with him.
From there the running game took over. The Tigers ran the ball four consecutive plays with backup running back Tavien Feaster gaining 11 yards and Etienne later finishing off the drive with the touchdown.
Comments