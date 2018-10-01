Jalen Lecque to make college announcement Tuesday; NC State among his final seven schools

Four-star combo guard Jalen Lecque is all set to announce where he will be playing college basketball next season. The question is, will he be returning to North Carolina?
Lecque (6-4, 190) posted on twitter Friday afternoon that he will be making his announcement on Tuesday. Lecque, a native of New York, played his junior season at Christ School in Arden before enrolling at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.
In August, Lecque released his final seven schools: N.C. State, Louisville, UCLA, TCU, Oregon, Texas Tech, Tennessee.
Lecque, the No. 4 combo guard in the class of 2019, only took two official visits this fall, and one of them was to Raleigh. On Sept. 7, Lecque was in town when the N.C. State football team took on Georgia State. He took an official visit to Tennessee the following weekend and has not been on any other official visits.
At the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., in July, Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and members of his staff were on hand to get one final look at Lecque this summer. Lecque made his presence felt in Raleigh last winter when the Christ School participated in the John Wall Holiday Invitational.
Nicknamed ‘Baby Westbrook’ Lecque is a scoring guard who, like the NBA player Russell Westbrook, possesses a rare combination of power and athleticism. During the Peach Jam Lecque averaged 15 points per game (44.4 percent FG), 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
If Lecque picks N.C. State he will be the first 2019 commitment for Keatts.
Comments