Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Syracuse TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will face Syracuse in an ACC matchup on Saturday at Death Valley. Here is what you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: Syracuse (4-0, 1-0 ACC) at No. 3 Clemson (4-0, 1-0)
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500)
Series history: Clemson leads the all-time series 4-2, but Syracuse pulled off a shocking upset last season.
TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe)
Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 98/XM 193
Weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 82
What’s at stake
Clemson can improve to 23-1 in its last 24 games against ACC Atlantic Division foes with a win on Saturday.
The Tigers can get a bit of revenge after Syracuse “embarrassed” Clemson last season, in Dabo Swinney’s words.
Clemson can win its 11th consecutive home game dating back to the 2016 season.
The teams, by the numbers
CU
SU
Points/Game
40.8
49.5
Opp. Points/Game
15.2
20
Yds. Rushing/Game
230.2
278
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
103.5
130.8
Yds. Pass/Game
274.5
245.3
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
148.2
255.3
Avg. Yds./Game
504.8
523.3
Opp. Total Yds/Game
251.8
386
Clemson players to watch
1. All eyes will be on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will be making his first career start. It has been quite the week at Clemson with Lawrence being named the starter early in the week and Kelly Bryant transferring a couple of days later. Lawrence will be under a lot of pressure but he is known for his ability to thrive in these situations.
2. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons is turning into one of the most valuable pieces of Clemson’s defense. His ability to play well against the run and pass will be important against Syracuse’s balanced offense.
3. A report surfaced Friday that cornerback Mark Fields will miss Saturday’s game. If that is indeed the case, the versatility of safety K’Von Wallace could pay dividends. Wallace has started the first four games of the season at safety, and while that is his most natural position, he is also a very good cornerback. Clemson trusts its depth at safety more than corner, so don’t be surprised if Wallace moves around some on defense against Syracuse’s fast-paced offense.
Syracuse players to watch
1. Orange quarterback Eric Dungey is dangerous as a passer and runner. He leads Syracuse with 354 rushing yards and four scores and has passed for 763 yards and nine touchdowns, with one interception.
2. Senior receiver Jamal Custis has been Dungey’s favorite target through four games with 17 catches for 287 yards and three scores. Custis is a big target at 6-foot-5.
3. Linebacker Kielan Whitner leads Syracuse with 32 tackles. He has added two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice)
RB – Travis Etienne (Adam Choice or Tavien Feaster, Lyn-J Dixon)
WR - Tee Higgins (Diondre Overton or Justyn Ross)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR – Amari Rodgers (Cornell Powell, Derion Kendrick)
TE - Milan Richard or Garrett Williams (J.C. Chalk or Braden Galloway or Cannon Smith)
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Jackson Carman)
LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG – Sean Pollard or Cade Stewart
RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves or Blake Vinson)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Justin Foster, K.J. Henry)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Xavier Kelly)
DE - Austin Bryant (Xavier Thomas or Logan Rudolph or Chris Register)
SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Jalen Williams, Baylon Spector)
MLB –Tre Lamar (Chad Smith or Judah Davis)
WLB – Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, Shaq Smith)
CB – A.J. Terrell (Mark Fields, Mario Goodrich)
SS – K’Von Wallace (Nolan Turner)
FS – Tanner Muse (Denzel Johnson)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (Kyler McMichael or LeAnthony Williams)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Greg Huegel (B.T. Potter or Alex Spence)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
LS(PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)
PR - Amari Rodgers (Hunter Renfrow or Derion Kendrick)
KOR - Cornell Powell and Adam Choice
