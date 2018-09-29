Injury update on Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured in the first half of Clemson’s 27-23 victory against Syracuse on Saturday.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said after the game that Lawrence is in concussion protocol, but he does not have any damage to his shoulder or neck after suffering a hard hit to the upper body.

“He’s really doing great. He actually wanted to come back in and play. He got banged up. He had kind of concussion like symptoms and you just don’t mess with that. He was trying to come back and play… but you trust your doctors and they shut him down,” Swinney said.

Swinney added that Lawrence seemed fine during the postgame celebration.

“He’ll be in our (concussion) protocol, but he was really good after the game,” Swinney said. “He was celebrating with his teammates. Hopefully he’ll bounce back and be OK.”

Lawrence was 10-for-15 passing for 93 yards before in injury. He was replaced by Chase Brice, who finished 7-of-13 passing for 83 yards and one interception.