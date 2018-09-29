NC State’s Ricky Person has over 100 yards rushing in his first game

Watch a time-lapse as NC State's Ricky Person gains 27-yards during the Wolfpack's victory over Virginia at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Person, in his first game for the Wolfpack, had 108 yards.
By
NC State’s Larrell Murchison sacks Virginia

ACC

NC State’s Larrell Murchison sacks Virginia

Watch a time-lapse as N.C. State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison sacks Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins during the Wolfpack's victory at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Murchison had three sacks in the game.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service