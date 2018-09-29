NC State’s Ricky Person has over 100 yards rushing in his first game
Watch a time-lapse as NC State's Ricky Person gains 27-yards during the Wolfpack's victory over Virginia at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Person, in his first game for the Wolfpack, had 108 yards.
Watch a time-lapse as N.C. State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison sacks Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins during the Wolfpack's victory at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Murchison had three sacks in the game.
The News and Observer's Joe Giglio previews the NC State Wolfpack's matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers. Will the Cavaliers upset the Wolfpack like they did the last time they played at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2012?
