After another tale of survival, Clemson hopes it learned its lesson

Coming off a 27-23 victory Saturday over previously undefeated Syracuse, Clemson’s tight contests are beginning to run together.
Which was crazier: the 2016 win over N.C. State when a kicker missed a chip-shot field goal and Clemson won in overtime? Or Saturday, when the No. 3 Tigers rallied from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit with a quarterback who was a third-stringer seven days ago?
What about that 2015 goal-line stop of Notre Dame? Heck, earlier this month, Texas A&M was a two-point conversion away from being tied with visiting Clemson.
And don’t forget the Tigers rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Alabama to win the 2016 national title.
Since 2011, 27 of this program’s games have been decided by eight points or less. Clemson has won over 85 percent of them, a mark that leads the nation during that span.
Saturday’s adversity-riddled victory was so wild as a 25-point favorite that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was putting it in his personal pantheon after the game.
“I’ve had a bunch of unbelievable, great wins as head coach. ... I’ll never forget this one,” Swinney said. “This one will rank up there with the biggest ones I’ve had.”
Here’s why.
On Wednesday, Clemson (5-0) lost a senior leader in quarterback Kelly Bryant, who decided to transfer before losing his eligibility in a fifth game. Trevor Lawrence, who sparked Bryant’s decision when he was named the starter Monday, got knocked out of the game after suffering concussion symptoms from a big hit late in the second quarter.
That left Chase Brice to lead the way, and the Tigers, who trailed 23-13 with 12:58 remaining and committed three turnovers, relied on a huge effort from its defense and running game to hold its season together.
“I think this is going to be one of those learning times,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. “I think in the past, we’ve had to lose a game to have that learning moment, and hopefully, that was what today was about.”
This game was so critical in the big scheme of things.
Swinney says his locker room is far from split and only cares right now about winning. How much would a loss, with Bryant nowhere to be found, have challenged that culture and chemistry?
“The game was kind of a reflection of the week,” Swinney said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about how you respond.”
The way this season is shaping up in college football, the ACC might end up being the worst Power 5 conference. A regular-season loss might very well keep Clemson out of the College Football Playoff this time, regardless of another conference championship.
The Tigers don’t have to worry about that just yet. Winning despite adversity Saturday could turn into what Swinney called a “defining moment” in 2018.
“I saw a team grow up,” Swinney said. “I saw a team stand up for each other and have each other’s back and just not quit. That’s what it’s all about.”
Based on how this season has gone, and with it relying on youth at QB now, it probably won’t be the last time Clemson plays a close game. At least it has a valuable lesson to draw from in 2018.
