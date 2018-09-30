Perfect start has NC State back in the top 25

N.C. State is back in the top 25.
The Wolfpack finished last season in the national college football polls and after Saturday’s 35-21 ACC win over Virginia, made its 2018 debut. After a 4-0 start, Dave Doeren’s team is ranked No. 23 by the AP and No. 25 by the coaches. Both polls were released on Sunday.
N.C. State went 9-4 and finished the 2017 season ranked No. 23 in both national polls. Wins over James Madison, Georgia State and Marshall didn’t make a dent with the voters. Saturday’s win was N.C. State’s first over a Power 5 opponent this season. It also helped that the teams ranked No. 20, No. 22, No. 23, No. 24 and No. 25 all lost on Saturday.
N.C. State is off to a 4-0 start for the third time in the past five years but it’s the first 4-0 start that includes an ACC win.
The Wolfpack is one four ACC teams in the AP top 25 this week. Clemson (4), Miami (17) and Virginia Tech (24) are the other three.
N.C. State hosts Boston College (4-1) on Saturday. It has lost the past two home games with the Eagles.
