Scouting Clemson’s next opponent: Wake Forest

No. 4 Clemson (5-0) at Wake Forest (3-2)
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Winston-Salem, N.C.
TV: ESPN
Three storylines
1. Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence was injured Saturday against Syracuse and it remains to be seen if he will be able to play this weekend. If Lawrence can’t go redshirt freshman quarterback Chase Brice will start for the Tigers with receiver Hunter Renfrow serving as the backup.
2. Wake Forest has allowed 41 and 56 points to the two Power 5 teams it has faced this season. No matter who starts at quarterback the Tigers should have success on offense.
3. In addition to Lawrence the Tigers also have a few other key players that could be out, including No. 1 cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who was injured last week, and receiver Cornell Powell, who missed Saturday’s game due to an academic issue.
Wake Forest players to watch
1. Receiver Greg Dortch leads the Demon Deacons with 45 catches for 555 yards and five touchdowns. He has also returned two punts for touchdowns and is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country.
2. Running back Cade Carney leads Wake Forest with 428 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging more than 5 yards per carry.
3. Defensive lineman Willie Yarbary has 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries through the first five games.
Comments