Chase Brice heard from many people after Saturday’s win. One was Kelly Bryant

Chase Brice introduced himself to the college football world this past weekend, leading Clemson on a 94-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon against Syracuse.
Brice heard from several people after leading the Tigers to a come-from-behind victory, including former Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant.
“Yeah, he sent me a text congratulating me and all that. I saw him after the game and he was happy for me and he gave me a hug,” Brice said Monday. “We keep in touch.”
The fact that Bryant transferred from Clemson after losing his starting job to true freshman Trevor Lawrence has not changed the friendship Brice has with Bryant.
Brice, who played quarterback for the Tigers after Lawrence went down with an injury in the second quarter, credited Bryant for helping him during his college career during his postgame press conference and again on Monday.
“When I was getting redshirted, he was always helping me understand concepts and little things like that. Taking time out to help me,” Brice said. “Our relationship has grown, we’ve become close friends off the field.”
