Duke quarterback Daniel Jones surprises with rapid return after broken collarbone

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones discusses his rapid recovery from a broken collarbone and his play during a 31-14 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 at Wallace Wade Stadium.
By
NC State’s Larrell Murchison sacks Virginia

ACC

NC State’s Larrell Murchison sacks Virginia

Watch a time-lapse as N.C. State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison sacks Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins during the Wolfpack's victory at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Murchison had three sacks in the game.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service