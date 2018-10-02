This is a big get for Kevin Keatts. Four-star guard Jalen Lecque chooses NC State.

It didn’t take four-star guard Jalen Lecque long to realize his future was in Raleigh.

Lecque (6-4, 190), the No. 4 combo guard in the nation, according to 247Sports, and the No. 1 player in New Hampshire, announced on Tuesday that he will be attending N.C. State next season.

Lecque is the first player in the class of 2019 to commit to Kevin Keatts. The announcement means Lecque will be making a return to the state of North Carolina.

The super athletic guard, a native New Yorker, played his junior year at Christ School in Arden before transferring to Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H.

Lecque and the Greenies played in the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh last December. During his one season in Arden, Lecque led Christ School to a 23-13 overall record and an 8-1 finish in league play, and a second-round NCISAA playoff appearance.

Jalen Lecque plays during the Peach Jam at the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta. 7/12/18 Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Lecque picked the Wolfpack over UCLA, Louisville, TCU, Oregon, Texas Tech and Tennessee.

It didn’t take long, however, for Lecque to make his decision. He narrowed down his list to seven schools in August and had only taken two official visits: To N.C. State on Sept. 7, and to Tennessee the following weekend.

At the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., in July, Keatts and members of his staff were on hand to get one final look at Lecque.

During the Peach Jam Lecque averaged 15 points per game (44.4 percent FG), 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Lecque is the highest ranked player to commit to N.C. State since 2016 when the Wolfpack landed Fayetteville guard Dennis Smith Jr., who was ranked No. 7 nationally according to 247Sports.

Lecque has a similar build to Smith and displays the same athleticism as the Dallas Mavericks second-year player.