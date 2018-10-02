NC State, ECU to agree to play football game on Dec. 1 to make up for hurricane cancellations

N.C. State and East Carolina have worked out an agreement to meet on the football field this season and the schools have added two more dates to their series in the 2020s.

The Wolfpack had a home game with West Virginia on Sept. 15 canceled by Hurricane Florence. The storm scotched East Carolina’s plans to make the trip to Virginia Tech on the same date.

With a potential open spot on the schedule, the in-state teams decided to play in Raleigh this season — as long as neither team qualifies for its conference championship game.





The game is scheduled for Dec. 1 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh with a noon kickoff.

SIGN UP

“This replacement game makes sense for both schools,” N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow said in a statement released by the school. “N.C. State lost a home game and ECU lost a road game due to Hurricane Florence. We’re pleased to be able to secure this twelfth game for both our fans and our team.”

N.C. State is 4-0 with a 1-0 ACC record this season. ECU is 2-2 with an 0-1 mark in American Athletic play.





The teams, who are scheduled to open the 2019 season in Raleigh, also added dates in 2025 (in Raleigh) and 2028 (in Greenville).

ECU has won the past three meetings in the series, most recently in Greenville in 2016.

N.C. State will pay ECU $300,000 for the Dec. 1 game. That’s the same amount N.C. State had originally agreed to pay West Virginia for that home game.

Tickets (and parking) for the West Virginia game will be honored for the ECU game on Dec. 1. If the game is not played, the tickets will be refunded.

N.C. State is scheduled to play at North Carolina on Nov. 24. It also closed a season with consecutive games with UNC and ECU in 2006 and 1999.

“While we remain focused on ACC play, we’re glad to schedule this game should it be needed,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said in a statement released by the school.

There is a financial incentive for Doeren to add a 12th game to the schedule. Every win over seven is worth a $50,000 bonus in his contract. Also, $250,000 from his supplemental income would be converted to his base income if N.C. State wins eight or more games in 2018 or 2019.