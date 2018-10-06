Live blog: Boston College at NC State

The guessing game went on all week: would A.J. Dillon play this week for Boston College or not?

The guesses continued until just before the Eagles took the field for warmups before Saturday’s game against N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium. The answer: Dillon would not play.

Dillon, the ACC preseason player of the year, did not make the trip with the Eagles after suffering an ankle injury last week against Temple. The sophomore has rushed for 652 yards this season, averaging 6.2 yards a carry.

The Eagles, without Dillon, had 51 yards rushing in the first half Saturday. Ben Glines had 23 of that total on an early carry.

SIGN UP

Glines had a 21-yard TD run late in the third quarter after quarterback Anthony Brown went 28 yards, but the Pack had taken a 28-3 lead.

Injury scare

The Wolfpack had an injury scare in the third quarter. Quarterback Ryan Finley, on a keeper, picked up nine yards but then stayed down after the tackle.

Finley was taken out of the game, limping slightly, but quickly was back on the field and completing a throw to Steph Louis.

After a review, BC linebacker Max Richardson was disqualified from the game for a targeting penalty on the Louis catch.

The Pack had a field-goal try blocked, but Finley’s 34-yard touchdown throw to Kelvin Harmon on the next possession pushed the State lead to 28-3 with 2:57 left in the third.

Gallaspy gets it done

Reggie Gallaspy hasn’t been a breakaway back for the Pack, getting most of his yards on shorter, bullish runs.

Gallaspy had two of those runs for touchdowns in the first half Saturday as the Wolfpack took a 21-3 lead over Boston College, but a 22-yard run by the senior -- his longest of the season -- in the second period set up his second score.

Gallaspy smashed off the left side and kept churning, and the Eagles also were penalized for a horse-collar tackle at the end of the run. BC defensive end Zach Allen then was called for a personal foul.

Allen was injured on Gallaspy’s TD run, bringing out the BC trainers, but was able to return on BC’s next defensive series.

But the Pack scored 43 seconds before halftime as Finley, who had two passes picked off the first half, hit Jakobi Meyers for a 5-yard score after three completions to Harmon.

Taking the early lead

After a near-miss by the BC offense, the Pack didn’t miss on its first possession of the game. Using a 20-yard sideline catch by Harmon, 13-yard run by Ricky Person and a 13-yard throw from Finley to Louis, the Pack quickly moved inside the BC 10.





On third-and-goal from the 3, the Wolfpack first used a timeout, then scored as Gallaspy banged in for the touchdown.

On BC’s first possession, wideout Jeff Smith was open deep in the end zone, but Anthony Brown overthrew him.

Kicking game woe

The Pack hasn’t completely gotten all of its kicking game ills solved.

After a three-and-out series by State’s defense after Gallaspy’s first TD, Thayer Thomas fumbled the BC punt, the Eagles recovering at the NCSU 20.

The Eagles managed a 34-yard field goal from Colton Lichtenberg, but only after the Pack’s Dexter Wright dropped Brown’s pass in the end zone, missing out on an interception.

Chris Dunn, who had made eight of 10 field-goal attempts this season, had a 19-yarder blocked in the third period.

N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) escapes from the pressure by Boston College’s Isaiah McDuffie (55) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Boston College at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Poor decisions at QB

The Pack’s Finley is one of the nation’s best at his position but still has his share of mistakes.

Early in the second period, Finley zipped a 23-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers to get State back in scoring poition. Nice throw and catch. But on third-and-goal at the 4, Finley forced a throw that was picked off -- Finley’s second interception of the season.

It wasn’t the only one. On the Pack’s next possession, Finley’s throw was picked off linebacker Kevin Bletzer -- No. 3 of the season for Finley.

Getting smaller

The field is fast narrowing. The Pack went into the game as one of 14 remaining undefeated teams in FBS.