Coack K: ‘I’m in the best health I’ve been in about 10 years. I’ve had every body part replaced.’

Duke basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski, 71, said he's "in the best health he's been in in about 10 years" and jokes about all of the replacement body parts he's had replaced.
Drake Thomas, Heritage High School linebacker and NC State commit, takes a ride with News and Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV and answers questions about the Wolfpack, his famous name and how close he was to committing to UNC.

The pedestrian tunnel under Trinity Road in Raleigh, NC, opened at the end of September 2018. The 25-foot-wide tunnel allows crowds to go between Carter-Finley Stadium and the State Fairgrounds without having to cross Trinity Road.

Watch a time-lapse as N.C. State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison sacks Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins during the Wolfpack's victory at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Murchison had three sacks in the game.

