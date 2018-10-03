18 hours in 90 seconds: Kenan Stadium grass replaced overnight for the Tar Heels​ home opener

Video: Watch a time-lapse video as the turf at UNC's Kenan Stadium is replaced overnight after being worn out during practices this month. About 2000 pictures taken over 18 hours from Wednesday evening through Thursday midday were used in the vide
By
By

ACC

UNC to change which Kenan is honored on Kenan Stadium

By Jane Stancill

jstancill@newsobserver.com

October 03, 2018 07:17 PM

Chapel Hill

UNC-Chapel Hill will change the name of the plaque on Kenan Stadium to distance the university from William Rand Kenan Sr., who was involved in the Wilmington race riots in 1898.

The plaque on the stadium will be changed to honor William Rand Kenan Jr., Kenan Sr.’s son.

“I am pleased to report that after talking with the family, the University has decided to change the plaques to remove the honorific reference to William R. Kenan, Sr., to focus instead on the donor who made the gift, William R. Kenan, Jr., and to tell the full and complete history,” UNC Chancellor Carol Folt said in a letter to campus students and faculty on Wednesday evening. “The History Task Force will undertake this project in the coming weeks. “

