UNC to change which Kenan is honored on Kenan Stadium

UNC-Chapel Hill will change the name of the plaque on Kenan Stadium to distance the university from William Rand Kenan Sr., who was involved in the Wilmington race riots in 1898.

The plaque on the stadium will be changed to honor William Rand Kenan Jr., Kenan Sr.’s son.

“I am pleased to report that after talking with the family, the University has decided to change the plaques to remove the honorific reference to William R. Kenan, Sr., to focus instead on the donor who made the gift, William R. Kenan, Jr., and to tell the full and complete history,” UNC Chancellor Carol Folt said in a letter to campus students and faculty on Wednesday evening. “The History Task Force will undertake this project in the coming weeks. “