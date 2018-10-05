Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Wake Forest TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will face Wake Forest in an ACC matchup on Saturday at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. Here is what you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: No. 4 Clemson (5-0, 2-0 ACC) at Wake Forest (3-2, 0-1)
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: BB&T Field (31,500)
Series history: Clemson leads the all-time series 65-17-1.
TV: ESPN (Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman)
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: Sirius 133/XM 207
Weather: Cloudy with a high of 82. Thunderstorms possible.
What’s at stake
Clemson is aiming for its 10th consecutive victory against Wake Forest dating back to 2009.
The Tigers can improve to 6-0 to open the year for the fourth consecutive season.
Clemson can move to 24-1 in its past 25 games against ACC Atlantic teams with a victory.
The teams, by the numbers
CU
WF
Points/Game
38
38.2
Opp. Points/Game
16.8
31.6
Yds. Rushing/Game
242.8
244.4
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
95
189.6
Yds. Pass/Game
254.8
243.2
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
168.6
271.6
Avg. Yds./Game
497.6
487.6
Opp. Total Yds/Game
263.6
461.2
Clemson players to watch
1. Running back Travis Etienne is averaging more than 8 yards per carry and had more than 200 yards last week against Syracuse. The Clemson offensive line is doing a good job of opening up holes and Etienne is taking advantage.
2. The Tigers are finding more ways to get freshman defensive end Xavier Thomas on the field and he seems to make a play whenever he is in the game. Thomas has been particularly disruptive against the pass and should continue to see his playing time increase in passing situations.
3. Wake Forest’s starting cornerbacks are 5-foot-10, which is good news for Clemson’s 6-foot-4 receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins has been solid through five weeks but could have a breakout game Saturday.
Wake Forest players to watch
1. Receiver Greg Dortch leads the Demon Deacons with 45 catches for 555 yards and five touchdowns. He has also returned two punts for touchdowns and is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country.
2. Running back Cade Carney leads Wake Forest with 428 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging more than 5 yards per carry.
3. Defensive lineman Willie Yarbary has 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries through the first five games.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice)
RB – Travis Etienne (Tavien Feaster or Adam Choice, Lyn-J Dixon)
WR - Tee Higgins (Justyn Ross or Diondre Overton)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR – Amari Rodgers (Cornell Powell, Derion Kendrick)
TE - Milan Richard (J.C. Chalk or Braden Galloway or Cannon Smith)
H-Back - Garrett Williams
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Jackson Carman)
LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG – Sean Pollard or Cade Stewart
RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves or Blake Vinson)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Justin Foster, K.J. Henry)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Xavier Kelly)
DE - Austin Bryant (Xavier Thomas, Logan Rudolph or Chris Register)
SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Jalen Williams, Baylon Spector)
MLB –Tre Lamar (Chad Smith or Judah Davis)
WLB – Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, Shaq Smith)
CB – A.J. Terrell (Mark Fields, Mario Goodrich)
SS – K’Von Wallace (Nolan Turner)
FS – Tanner Muse (Denzel Johnson)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (Kyler McMichael, LeAnthony Williams)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Greg Huegel (B.T. Potter or Alex Spence)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)
LS(PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)
PR - Amari Rodgers (Hunter Renfrow or Derion Kendrick)
KOR - Cornell Powell and Adam Choice
