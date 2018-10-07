Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recaps win against Wake Forest

Clemson earned a 63-3 victory against the Demon Deacons
Thumbs up, thumbs down: Clemson vs. Wake Forest

By Matt Connolly

October 07, 2018 02:07 PM

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Thumbs up

Travis Etienne

The sophomore running back played only one drive in the second half and still finished with 167 yards and three touchdowns. Etienne is entering the Heisman conversation with his recent play.

Adam Choice

The senior running back is known as more of a bruiser, but he showed off his speed with a 64-yard touchdown run Saturday. Choice finished with 128 yards and a touchdown.

Lyn-J Dixon

The freshman back had the best game of his young career with 163 yards and two scores. Dixon had touchdown runs of 65 and 52 yards as Clemson had three running backs rush for more than 100 yards.

Tre Lamar

Clemson had 12 tackles for loss with Lamar recording a pair of sacks. Clemson’s front seven was in the backfield all afternoon.

Thumbs down

Third down

Clemson was 5-for-15 on third down, which will need to be cleaned up when the Tigers get back from the bye week. That was the one area Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was disappointed with.

Feaster injured

Clemson running back Tavien Feaster did not get to participate much in the historic rushing effort. Feaster was injured in the first half and finished with only four yards.

Wake Forest passing game

The Demon Deacons completed only 7 of 27 passes for 74 yards with an interception. Wake Forest didn’t get receivers open often, but when they did Sam Hartman and Kendall Hinton struggled to find them.

Wake Forest offensive line

The Demon Deacons had three rushing yards in the first half and got no push up front until late in the game when the Tigers had several backups in.

