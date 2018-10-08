Concord Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore is the top-ranked player in the Class of 2019 in North Carolina. He announced his college decision Monday night.
Cox Mill Star Wendell Moore commits to Duke

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 08, 2018 07:07 PM

Concord Cox Mill senior Wendell Moore will play college basketball at Duke.

Moore, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound shooting guard/small forward, made his decision at special ceremony at his school Monday. He had listed his finalists as all four in-state ACC schools: Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest.

Moore, a 6-foot-6 junior, averaged 25 points and eight rebounds last season. He led Concord’s Cox Mill High School to a second straight N.C. 3A state championship and repeated as state finals MVP.

Last season, Moore scored his 2,000th point this season. He had more than 15 Division I offers, from schools including national power Kansas.

247 Sports ranks Moore as the top recruit in North Carolina for the 2019 and No. 23 nationally.

