Cox Mill Star Wendell Moore commits to Duke

Concord Cox Mill senior Wendell Moore will play college basketball at Duke.
Moore, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound shooting guard/small forward, made his decision at special ceremony at his school Monday. He had listed his finalists as all four in-state ACC schools: Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest.
Moore, a 6-foot-6 junior, averaged 25 points and eight rebounds last season. He led Concord’s Cox Mill High School to a second straight N.C. 3A state championship and repeated as state finals MVP.
Last season, Moore scored his 2,000th point this season. He had more than 15 Division I offers, from schools including national power Kansas.
247 Sports ranks Moore as the top recruit in North Carolina for the 2019 and No. 23 nationally.
